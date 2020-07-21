Heritage Bank upgrades HB ‘Padie’ Mobile App

Heritage Bank plc has upgraded its HB ‘Padie’ mobile application to HB ‘Padie’ 2.0, which comes with new improved features for convenient, quick, secure and affordable way for seamless 24/7 banking transaction, the lender said in a statement yesterday.

According to the statement: “The HB ‘Padie’ 2.0 app has been redesigned and relaunched with new improved multi-functional feature and game-changing innovation that allows accessibility to funds and improve the standard of living.

The banking app which is targeted at customers across board and em- bedded with improved security and self-service features allow the customers to open accounts from comfort of their zones.”

In addition, the platform enables customers and small business account holders,even without owning a smartphone, to key into electronic payment system easily, efficient collections, bills payment, mobile virtual top-up, funds transfer, balance enquiry and many more.

The bank said to register for the service, customers should dial, 745# account number last 6 digits on the customer’s debit card# and follow the voice prompt.”

