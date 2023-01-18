Heritage Bank wins CBN’s ‘Best supporting bank with ABP Information

Heritage Bank Plc has emerged as the first financial institution in Nigeria to win the “Best Supporting Bank with Central Bank of Nigeria’s Information on Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).” According to a press release, the apex bank honoured Heritage Bank with the award at the Bankers’ Award Night organized and held by the CBN Bankers’ Committee in Abeokuta recently for its robust publications of information in the media space on the several feats around the ABP. The CBN also noted that Heritage Bank has continued to be a key financial partner that is creating economic linkages with small farmers and reputable large-scale processors, with a view of increasing agricultural output and significantly improving the capacity utilisation of processors.

