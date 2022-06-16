Heritage Bank wins Lagos 2022 Environmental Sustainability Award

For its contribution and support towards environmental sustainability, especially, in Lagos, the state government has awarded Heritage Bank its 2022 Environmental Sustainability Award. According to a press release, the award was presented to the bank by the state government through its Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, in commemoration of the 2022 World Environment Day celebration, which had Heritage Bank as one of its major sponsors.

The lender thus joined other corporate organisations and schools within the state, which have been recognised for their efforts towards protecting nature and limiting the impact of climate change. Speaking at the year 2022 World Environment Day finale held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos at the weekend, the Managing Director/ CEO, Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo, commended Lagos State government and its ministry for their efforts to protect the ecosystem. Sekibo, who was represented by the Chief Risk Officer, Heritage Bank, Mr. Kehinde Olugbemi, said: “As this year’s World Environmental Day Celebration theme implies, we have ‘Only One Earth,’ and truly, only one earth to protect.

The fact is that human well-being is closely linked to the health of the environment. And our planet is reaching a breaking point. We are beginning to see the consequences of global warming on ecosystems and communities.” He noted that industrialisation, though positive for human well-being, has on the flip side, wreaked havoc on human existence. Citing the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) data, he said 24 per cent of deaths can be traced back to avoidable environmental factors, adding that Heritage Bank Plc has continued to prioritise and make huge commitments to environmentally sustainable practices to help build thriving communities and secure future growth potential.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...