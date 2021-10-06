Business

Heritage Bank’s director seeks sustainable PPP for advertising

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Executive Director, Heritage Bank Plc, Mr. Jude Monye, has said that one of the ways out-of-home advertising industry can attain massive growth was via the adoption of public-privatepartnership (PPP) model to ensure its sustainability.

 

He stated this at the 2021 Out-of-Home Advertising Conference and Exhibition organised by the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) in partnership with Heritage Bank.

 

Monye commended the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his administration for the implementation of the smart city plan with the rollout of 6,000km metro fibre optics, which is the requisite infrastructure for the smart city project.

 

According to the director, “if you have the commercial bank coming in with huge portfolio, you will see massive growth in this industry and, to crown it all for me, the governor said what I didn’t know of – all the things that the government is doing with the fibre optic projects is towards the smart city that LASAA has also shown to us. With that alone, the PPP model, the banks are going to key into funding this so that the industry can grow.”

 

He revealed that banks were careful to lend to the advertising players due to lots of unstructured issues, adding that if tackled, the banks will be willing to lend once they see that the risks in the industry have been reduced.

 

He also stated that the move by Lagos State government for the adoption of digital technology would lead to increased patronage and encourage banks’ participation.

“I think lots of unstructured issues that we face and most of the banks that you see on digital media outside is not borne out of the need to advertise because it has not appealed to them, or engaging to their audience, but some of them are just pay back for the loan that they have given,” he stated.

 

Monye added that there should be a kind of intraministerial integrated approach, as this would propel the lending capacity of banks.

 

Speaking earlier on the topic: “Road map for the Growth of Signage and Outof- Home Advertisement post-COVID-19 in Lagos,” Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, who stated that Lagos was making appreciable progress in the on-going laying of the metropolitan optic fibre, as well as the installation of smart cameras in strategic locations across the state, affirmed that the technology would help enhance and support the growth of advertising in Lagos.

 

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, said his administration would continue to leverage technology to transform the state’s economy, while easing impediments for businesses to flourish.

The MD/CEO of LASAA, Adedamola Docemo, said the agency would be rolling out policies and programmes that will improve sectoral investment, drive sustainable growth, encourage regular engagement and development of the state.

 

He stated that with Lagos, being the leading state in Outof- Home advertising investment in Nigeria, the industry has evolved and has consistently contributed its quota over time to the growth and development of Lagos State

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Citigroup claims defective software caused $9m error

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Citigroup is working hard to recover funds recently sent in error to creditors of cosmetics company Revlon.   Citi already has multiple lawsuits to require creditors to repay the funds in what Citi calls a “clerical error” that resulted in the transfer of $900 million in debt repayment, rather than the interest due on the […]
Business

Firm introduces water heater range into Nigerian market

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Ariston Thermo Heating Technology Nigeria Limited, member of the Ariston Thermo Group, global leader in thermal comfort solutions for domestic, commercial and industrial usage, has introduced the Ariston Aures range of instant water heater into the Nigerian market. Announcing the introduction of the new range into the market, the Director, Central Africa, Ariston Thermo Group, […]
Business

Ecobank Nigeria’s MD lauds FG on Eurobond offering

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan , has described the Federal Government’s plan for a Eurobond issuance in the International Capital Market (ICM) as a step in the right direction, stressing that the fundamentals and potentials of the nation’s economy are strong with capacity to meet its debt obligations.   Akinwuntan, who was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica