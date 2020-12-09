Herman Hembe defects to APC

Another member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Herman Hembe, yesterday, dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Hembe, who represents Vandeikya/Konshisha federal constituency of Benue State was first elected to the House in 2007 and has served as chairman of the committees on FCT and capital market.

After the defection letgetter was read by the deputy speaker, the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, raised a point of order to challenge the defection of Hembe from APGA, saying it was unconstitutional as they was not any rift within the APGA. Elumelu was however ruled out of order by the deputy speaker.

Similarly, Hon. Solomon Bob also raised a point of order on the same issue. The two had canvassed for the deputy speaker to declare Hembe’s seat vacant. The deputy speaker ruled both legislators out of order.

