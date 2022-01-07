Business

Hero empowers apprentices with N50m

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Activates ‘Igba Boi’ in South East, Lagos

The business apprenticeship scheme, ‘Igba Boi,’ powered by Hero lager, has now been activated across the South East and Lagos. The brand visited the popular Alaba International Market in Lagos with business mentors and their trainees in attendance, recently.

The campaign is designed to complement the success story of the internationally revered Igbo apprenticeship system. Hero lager, from the stables of International Breweries Plc, a part of world’s largest brewer, AB InBev, had its Brand Manager, Dubem Orji, on the ground to receive the large crowd of apprentices and their masters who thronged the Alaba International Market for the ‘Igba Boi’ Hero launch event. Speaking in both English and Igbo languages, Orji assured the business mentors that Hero appreciates their efforts in grooming the apprentices, and would never access the trainees directly without their blessings, hence the extended invitation to them. According to him, “no application from an apprentice will be processed without the approval of their trade masters.

The application forms are free, and once an apprentice presents the forms, they go through sweepstakes processes devoid of human interference to determine the winners. Successful Apprentices will each get N500,000 to start and fortify their business after a two-day training and mentorship exercise. “The training is not to teach them what you have already taught them, but to complement what they have learned with additional cutting-edge business training and tools.” While answering questions about who is qualified to apply and if the scheme is extended to those who engage in Oso- Afia, which means “traders with no shop.”

Orji clarified further that “no applicant without a business mentor is eligible as the grant is for apprentices who are about six months away from graduating. Having a traceable business, products in trade and a business master is part of the needed requirement. A total of N50 million will be granted to the apprentices.” The Igba Boi Hero train has taken the brand to major markets across the east such as Coal Camp Market in Enugu, Ogbaru Main Market in Onitsha and Nkwo Nnewi Awka Markets both in Anambra, Alaba Market in Owerri Imo State, Ariaria International Market Aba, in Abia State, and Alaba International Market in Lagos.

The trainees and their business mentors were treated to the best of entertainment as the market was overtaken with excitement when versatile artiste, Slow-Dog, made his way to the stage. The trainees and their mentors chanted “Hero bu nke-anyi” which means Hero belongs to us, while showing off fancy cultural dance steps. Hero Lager remains committed to supporting and promoting culture and the values of business and entrepreneurship as a roadmap to leaving a lasting legacy.

 

Our Reporters

