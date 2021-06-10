Hero MotoCorp, Kewalram launch upgraded Hunter motorcycle for Nigerian market

Hero MotoCorp, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of motorcycles and scooters and Kewalram Group have partnered to launch the new Hunter motorcycle developed especially for the Nigerian market in Abuja. The launch in Abuja closely follows that of Ibadan last week.

Hero MotoCorp, along with Kewalram Chanrai Group, exclusive distributor of Hero MotoCorp in Nigeria, is aiming to aggressively grow its presence in Nigeria and cater to the continuous demand for great quality products at affordable prices.

The new strategy underscores Hero MotoCorp’s commitment towards Nigeria and to providing customers with an appealing and comprehensive range of products across the country. With its extensive experience in the automotive sector spanning several decades, the Kewalram Chanrai Group will play an integral role in Hero MotoCorp’s growth plans in Nigeria.

“The Hunter is an ‘Unstoppable Machine’ that offers customers modern technology with the best mileage, longer engine life, and a comfortable long seat. The Hunter is now available across Nigeria, at an attractive introductory price of N2million plus,” the company stated, adding that local prices in separate regions may vary.

According to the company, the motorcycle also comes with an industry-first 12-month or 75,000 km engine warranty engine that has been extensively tested for performance in Nigerian conditions.

Hero MotoCorp, manufacturers of the motorcycle said it is also planning to have 3S outlets in 20 towns across Nigeria and will have a pan country presence through dealers and parts distributors.

In addition, an extensive network of 5000+ trained technicians across Nigeria, will ensure easy access to service and parts for all customers.

Speaking, Head, Global Business, Hero MotorCorp, Sanjay Bhan said: “Nigeria is a key market for us and central to our growth plans in the region. We have developed this motorcycle especially for the Nigerian market showcasing our commitment to the country. Going forward too, we strive to bring our globally renowned products to Nigeria. Along with our partner Kewalram Chanrai Group, we are confident of delighting the customers and driving the market with our world-class products and services.”

Also speaking, Managing Director, Automotive Division, Kewalram Group on the launch said: “We are extremely glad to be the exclusive partner of Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in Nigeria. With our expertise in the market and Hero MotoCorp’s global excellence, we will provide the best products and services to customers in Nigeria.”

