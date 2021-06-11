News

Hero MotoCorp, Kewalram launch upgraded Hunter motorcycle

One of the world’s largest manufacturers of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp and Kewalram Group have partnered to launch the new Hunter motorcycle developed especially for the Nigerian market in Abuja. The launch in Abuja closely followed that of Ibadan last week.

Hero MotoCorp along with Kewalram Chanrai Group, exclusive distributor of Hero MotoCorp in Nigeria, was aiming to aggressively grow its presence in Nigeria and cater to the continuous demand for great quality products at affordable prices.

The new strategy underscored Hero MotoCorp’s commitment towards Nigeria and to providing customers with an appealing and comprehensive range of products across the country. With its extensive experience in the automotive sector spanning several decades, the Kewalram Chanrai Group will play an integral role in Hero MotoCorp’s growth plans in Nigeria. “The Hunter is an ‘Unstoppable Machine’ that offers customers modern technology with the best mileage, longer engine life, and a comfortable long seat.

The Hunter is now available across Nigeria, at an attractive introductory price of N2 million plus,” the company stated, adding that local prices in separate regions may vary. According to the company, the motorcycle also comes with an industryfirst 12-month or 75,000 km engine warranty engine that had been extensively tested for performance in Nigerian conditions.

