Hero's welcome for Bale at Spurs' return

Gareth Bale has landed in London to rejoin Tottenham Hotspur, the club he left in 2013. He was seen sporting a big smile as he arrived at Tottenham’s Enfield training ground to sign the contract to seal his return to his former side.
Bale has agreed a season-long loan deal to return to north London. He will earn more than £13million in wages as part of the one-year deal negotiated by Tottenham chairman Levy.
After flying into Luton airport shortly after midday on Friday, he was driven to the club’s training base and was greeted by excitable supporters giving him a hero’s welcome.
One excited fan, who had tracked the flight online to Luton, was among the first to get up close to Bale at the airport as he posed for a selfie inside a black Audi for the fan.
Other supporters headed for the club’s training ground and were left waiting on the side of the road for him to arrive. When he pulled in, there were loud cheers and Bale looked delighted to be back.
He gave a thumbs up on arrival as supporters clamoured for selfies with the returning hero.
Levy was pictured arriving bright and early at Tottenham’s Enfield base earlier on Friday morning as he was left sitting tight to announce Bale‘s return to the club.
Bale and Reguilon said goodbye to their team-mates at Real’s Valdebebas training facility on Thursday and they wasted no time on Friday in heading for the airport.
Levy was seen being temperature tested by security staff on his arrival as part of ongoing protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic. The players will face a similar protocol when they arrive later on Friday afternoon.
It is believed Levy sorted a large portion of the deal on Tuesday with Jose Mourinho a driving force in helping move it along following their opening day defeat to Everton in the Premier League.
A few minor formalities were completed on Thursday and all that is left is for Bale to arrive back in north London and sign.
Even with the deal close to completion, Mourinho refused to be drawn into public comment on the Bale move after Thursday night’s 2-1 Europa League victory against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Bulgaria.

