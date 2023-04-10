He’s a humanist, unimpeachable patriot –Babangida

Former military President, Ibrahim Babangida, yesterday mourned the death of former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Nigeria, Prince Bola Ajibola. The judge of the International Court of Justice, at The Hague, died on Sunday aged 89. In his condolence message, Babangida said: “I feel a deep sense of pain on hearing the news of the sudden demise of Bola Ajibola, a great Nigerian, an unimpeachable patriot, a sound legal mind, humanist, and a quintessential legal luminary of global reputation.

His death, no doubt, marked the end of an eventful career of an exceptional Nigerian, whose love for country was total. “As a government, when we tried to appoint Prince Ajibola as the Attorney General of the Federation, there were certain persons who cautioned us against it, saying he was a controversial personality, who would give us a headache. “I insisted that that was the more reason why we should appoint him; with the hope that he would guide us on the path of law and reason, and not sentiments; which he did.

“As a true Nigerian patriot, throughout his service to the nation, he refused to receive a salary. He served our nation pro-bono.” He was very passion- ate about the place of Nigeria in the comity of nations. There was never a day he asked to be paid his salary during and or after his meritorious service to the nation. Prince Bola Ajibola is an exceptional patriot of repute.

