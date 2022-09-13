News

‘He’s a potent threat’ — DSS accuses Tukur Mamu of terrorism financing

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Department of State Services (DSS) has accused Tukur Mamu, the Kaduna train attack negotiator, of aiding and abetting acts of terrorism.

The security agency said the publisher of Desert Herald is involved in the funding of international and local terrorism.

The DSS alleged that Tukur shares information with terrorist groups, resulting in the escalation of bandit attacks in the country.

This was made known in an affidavit in support of an ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022 and filed before Nkeonye Maha, a judge of the federal high court in Abuja.

According to NAN, the judge on Tuesday issued a ruling on the ex-parte motion moved by Ahmed Magaji, counsel for the DSS, granting the security agency permission to detain Mamu for 60 more days pending the conclusion of its investigation.

“Preliminary investigation so far established, amongst others, the offences of the logistic supplier, aiding and abetting acts of terrorism as well as terrorism financing against him,” the DSS was said to have written in the affidavit.

“That the defendant (Mamu) has used the cover of his profession as a journalist to aid both local and international terrorist groups. That the action of the defendant has orchestrated the untimely death of several security personnel in North Central and North East parts of Nigeria.

“That the defendant has discreetly given several information to bandits and terrorists that escalated various acts of terrorism in Nigeria. That the investigation has assumed a wider dimension and sophistication requiring time and advance expertise to conclude.

“That some of the suspects working with the defendant are at large and premature release of the defendant will jeopardise the ongoing investigation. That it is in the interest of justice and national security to grant this application.

“That the activities of the defendant and his associates at large constitute a potent threat to the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.”

Mamu was arrested at the Kano International Airport after he returned from Egypt where he had been detained on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.

Mamu, an aide to Ahmad Gumi, a popular Islamic cleric, has been involved in negotiations for the release of persons abducted during an attack on a train in Kaduna, in March 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19, security top agenda as Buhari attends ECOWAS meeting

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will today leave for Niamey, Niger Republic to attend the 57th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments.   According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, topmost on the agenda of the one-day meeting are issues bordering on the […]
News

Southern Kaduna: SOKIPEP urges support for Military Task Force

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Correspondent The Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners Network (SOKIPEP), has  called for continuous support for Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), saying the special Military Task Force dealing with security challenges in Plateau State, and parts of Kaduna, deserves commendation. In a statement by its National President, Rev. Dauda Fadia, SOKIPEP deplored the attack, even as […]
News

UNICEF: Listen to children, take action to enable them explore potentials

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As Nigeria joined other countries  to mark the World Children’s Day 2020, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins has urged governments, parents, guardians, and other stakeholders to listen to children with a view to pave the way and enable them explore their potentials. He made the call at an event in Lagos, to commemorate this year’s World […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica