HiFL 2021: Coaches talk tough ahead of finals

As fans set for an exciting time in this year’s Super Four in the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL), coaches of the participating teams are already talking tough ahead of the games. In a chat with journalists, Joseph Abuo, Coach of AAUA Luminaries from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, said fans should brace up for a surprise when they take on the UNIMAID Desert Warriors from the University of Maiduguri in the final.

The Luminaries defeated UNN Lions 1-1 on goals aggregates to qualify. On his strategy against the Desert Warriors who headed into the finals as the highest-scoring team from the round of 16, Abuo enthused that “the Desert Warriors were scoring against teams in their zone, but with my team, it will be a different game.

From our game plan and our antecedent in this league, scoring against us will be an uphill task for any team. If we cannot score against you, then you cannot score against us too. I have watched the videotapes of their games and I have seen their pattern of play. The fact that the UNIMAID team is a high scoring side is not a threat to us at all because we are confident about winning and becoming the champion this year.”

