HifL 2021: Double hatrick recorded as teams jostle for the Round of 16

…LASU Blazers, ATBU Bravehearts on the brink of exit

Manaseh Ibokete of UNIUYO Tuskites yesterday recorded the first hatrick in the ongoing 2021 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) as the Tuskites defeat the UNIZIK Cardinals by 5-0. In the game played at the UNIUYO Sports Complex, Ibokete proved to be a handful for the Cardinal’s defenders who struggled to contain him throughout the match. Idari Jude provided the remaining two goals which shot the Tuskites to the top of the table in Zone E. In the third game, UNN Lions defeated the IAUE Minders by 3-2.

Anichebe Idris scored a brace for the Lions in the 13th and 54th minutes before Utazi Chigozie added the third in the 82nd minute. Paul Benedict and Ibeche Chibroma scored for the Minders in the 38th and 79th minute In Kano, Michael Samuel of Kogi State University recorded the second hatrick against the ATBU Bravehearts, as the team won the game by 3-0. The score has put the qualification of ATBU for the next round into jeopardy having lost their two games and no are longer fancied to qualify as the best loser from Zone A.

The same scenario also played out in Lagos as LASU Blazers, who are the hosting university, are the verge of exiting the competition. The Blazers lost their first game against UNILAG Marines by 1-0 and the second against LAUTECH by 2-1. Results from games across other centres showed that the race for the Golden Boot for this season is heating up. In the game between UNIBEN Royals and the team from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ikechukwu Okoro scored both goals to end the game at 2-0 in favour of the Royals.

Sports

Omeruo, Simon, 13 others in Eagles’ camp

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…Etebo joins Osimhen, Ndidi on sidelines   Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has joined Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, and Leicester City star, Wilfred Ndidi, on the sidelines after it was revealed that the turkey based player sustained a knock at the weekend.   coach of the team, Gernot Rohr, will be without three of the […]
Sports

TO MAKE ’94 EAGLES, YOU HAD TO BE EXTRAORDINARY –Okechukwu

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Retired Super Eagles defender, Uche Okechukwu, has lamented the unending building process of the Super Eagles by coach Gernot Rohr, speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA in a recent interview, the former national team captain called on the Nigeria Football Federation to ask the coach pertinent questions. Excerpts… Recently, the Super Eagles failed to defeat Sierra Leone […]
Sports

NPFL: Plateau pledges support for United ahead of new season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Plateau Government has pledged support for Plateau United FC of Jos, ahead of the CAF Champions League and the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season. Mr Victor Lapang, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports in the state, made the pledge while interacting with players and officials of the club at the team’s training […]

