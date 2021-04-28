Sports

HiFL 2021: PACE SPORTS, NUGA release list for Round 16

Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited (PSEM) and the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) have released the final list of the sixteen teams that will jostle for honours in the next stage of the 2021 HiFL league season. It would be recalled that the last set of qualifying matches for this stage took place over the weekend across five zones involving 25 teams that made it to the group stage for the qualifiers. Speaking in this regard, the President of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) Prof. Stephen Hamafyelto expressed optimism that lovers of collegiate football in Nigeria are set to witness the best of games.

“HiFL presents a great opportunity for Nigerian youths to express themselves and excel in sports as a career equal to their academic pursuits. We appreciate the organization put in place by our member institutions because the news across the centres is very encouraging. We appreciate the participating schools for their sportsmanship and encourage everyone to just enjoy the spectacle” Hamafyelto said. The teams in the round of 16 are UNICAL Malabites from the University of Calabar, UAM Tillers of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, UNILORIN Warriors representing the University of Ilorin and OAU Giants from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

