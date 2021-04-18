Sports

HiFL 2021: PACE Sports releases schedule for qualifiers

…Qualifiers for Round of 16 Begins April 20

 

PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited has released the schedule for the qualifying rounds of the 2021 Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) which kicks off on Tuesday, April 20.

 

According to the schedule released during the week, the 25 schools participating in the qualifiers have been drawn into five centres across Zones A-E. Winners and runners-up in each Zone will automatically qualify for the round of 16 and join the four teams that played in the Super four of the 2019 league season.

 

By the rules of the games, teams in the Super Four for a particular season, automatically qualify into the round of 16 for the following season.

 

The two best losers across the Zones will complete the final list of the 16 teams. Speaking on the league, Director at PACE Sports Mr. Sola Fijabi said: “Everything is set for players and fans of collegiate sports to have an interesting season with the full support of all our sponsors and other stakeholders.

 

However, we encourage all athletes and officials at the games to ensure that they adhere strictly to the Covid-19 preventive protocols for safer games.”

