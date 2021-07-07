HiFL 2021 Round of 16: LAUTECH set to shut down FUTMINNA

LAUTECH Hunters will attempt to shut down the FUTMINNA Transformers in Ogbomoso as matches in the Round of 16 of the 2021 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) kicks off Wednesday. Across four centres, teams spread across eight universities will hope for favourable score lines that will put them in good standing going into the second leg of the matches. It would be recalled that LAUTECH Hunters qualified from Group C alongside FUTA Tigers and UNILAG Marines while FUTMINNA Transformers qualified from Group B with ABU Nobles. In other round of 16 matches for week 1, AAUA Luminaries will host OAU Giants in Akungba; UNIBEN Royals will tackle UNICAL Malabites in Benin while BUK Stallions will slug it out with UNIMAID Desert Warriors in Kano. Speaking on the matches, the Chief Strategy Officer at PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited, Mr. Goodness Onyejiaku said fans lovers of football will be thrilled at the talents on display in this year’s edition. “We are happy that HiFL has now set some records regarding the caliber of players that the league is producing. Scouts across the country are now paying greater attention to the games in order to identify talents, particularly for students who have chosen the path of growing a carrier in football. We sincerely thank our sponsors including StanbicIBTC, Nivea Men, Minimie and Hiversa for their support. To our partner, the Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) we are also very please” Goodness said
