HiFL 2021 Round of 16: UAM TILLERS DEFEAT ABU NOBLES

The second round of matches in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2021 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) organized by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited got more interesting as thrilling results came in from the matches played across the four centres. In the match of the week, UAM Tillers shocked ABU Nobles at home defeating the Zaria boys by 2-1. The Nobles played with utmost gusto but they were pegged back by the visitors. A brace from Asen Shater in the 8th and 19th minutes gave the visitors the lead which the hosts fought to reduce. They were however rewarded with a glimmer of hope when Enoch Ishaku reduced the deficit in the 68th minute. ABU Nobles fought to get their equaliser as Coach Yisa threw his best players onto the pitch but the visitors led by Coach Priscilla Vande held on to a famous win over their rivals. In other results, UNILAG Marines held FUTA Tigers, their host to a goalless draw. The match saw the efforts of the Akure boys neutralised by the visitors from Lagos who thwarted their efforts to get a goal. The other matches saw IAUE Minders and UNN Lions play a goalless draw while KSU Steelers and UNILORIN Warriors played a 1-1 draw.

Sports

UEFA League roundup: Mönchengladbach win 6-0 at Shakhtar while Atlético held

Posted on Author Reporter

*Pléa hits hat-trick in rout of Real Madrid’s conquerors *Miranchuk penalty grabs draw for Lokomotiv Moscow Alassane Pléa scored a hat-trick as Borussia Mönchengladbach crushed their hosts Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 to take over from them at the top of their group in the Champions League. Gladbach, who conceded late equalisers in their previous group matches against Inter Milan and Real […]
Sports

Barcelona sack head coach, Quique Setien

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu has confirmed the sacking of head coach Quique Setien following the club’s humiliation in the Champions League to Bayern Munich. The German giants thrashed Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-finals, who finish the season without winning any major trophies. With Lionel Messi reportedly threatening to quit the club, Spanish outlet COPE […]
Sports

Adebayor leaves Olimpia over corona fears

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor has had his contract at Paraguayan club Olimpia terminated by mutual consent. The 36-year-old Togolese striker had played only twice for the Asuncion club since signing in February, and had not scored in the time before the global coronavirus pandemic shut down the league. His […]

