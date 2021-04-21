Sports

HiFL 2021 starts with a bang

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The 2021 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) organized by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited got off to a good start yesterday with matches across four centres. At the Lagos State University Sports Complex, the Chairman, Lagos State University Sports Council, Prof. Ayodeji Abari performed the ceremonial match kick-off.
In Lagos, the first game between ABUAD Stars and FUTA Tigers ended in a 1-1 draw. FUTA Tigers drew the first blood scoring in the 39th minute through Adejo Sunday before Egwuatu Ifeoluwa equalized for ABUAD Stars on the 72nd minute following confusion between FUTA Tigers’ goalkeeper and the central defender.
The match between NDU Oilers and FUOYE Dazzlers at the University of Benin Sports Complex also ended in a 1-1 draw. Ifeanyi Samuel scored the opener for NDU Oilers before Amietimi Emmanuel equalized for the FUOYE Dazzlers.
However, the thrilling encounter between UNIMAID Desert Warriors and ATBU Bravehearts played at the Bayero University, Kano produced five goals. Oche Elijah of UNIMAID opened the scoring seven minutes into the match before Idris Bulus doubled the advantage on the 27th minute. Lotan Pwalwari pulled one back for ATBU on the 34th minute before Jehu Bilyork equalized for the team one minute into the second half of the encounter.

