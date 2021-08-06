Sports

Hifl 2021: Uniben Royals, Aaua Luminaries for quarter finals

…as OAU Giants, UNICAL Malabites bow out

Defending champion of the Higher Institutions Football Leagues (HiFL) UNICAL Malabites have been knocked out of this year’s competition by UNIBEN Royals despite winning their home game in Calabar. The Malabites needed two goals to edge the Royals and cancel the deficit from their 4-2 loss during the first leg in Benin. After the ceremonial kickoff by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Banku Obi, the Malabites showed their intentions to win the game through series of attacks on the Royals. Uloko Simon eventually gave the Malabites the lead in the 45th minute, keeping the team’s hope of canceling the deficit in the second half. However, the Royals have other ideas as they stood firmly and defended tenaciously to keep the Malabites strikers at bay as the match ended 1-0. The Royals qualified on a 4-3 goals aggregate while Ujah Christian of the Malabites won the StanbicIBTC Manof- the-Match Award. In his reaction after the games, Chief Strategy Officer at Pace Sports, Mr. Goodness Onyejiaku said “This fine display of sportsmanship gladdens our hearts. Again, our sponsors, StanbicIBTC, Nivea Men, Minimie and Bold have continued to demonstrate their love for youth development in Nigeria through their support for HiFL. While they pursue academic excellence, these youths have an opportunity to explore other talents thereby providing them with an array of choices as they grow into becoming the better persons they crave”.

Our Reporters

