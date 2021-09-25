Sports

HiFL 2021: UNIMAID Desert Warriors, AAUA Luminaries hit final

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

UNIMAID Desert Warriors of the University of Maiduguri and the AAUA Luminaries from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akugba have qualified for the finals of the 2021 Higher Institution Football League. In a pulsating match played at the Sports Complex of the Federal University of Technology Minna, the Transformers registered their first goal in the 6th minute through StanbicIBTC Man-of-the-Match Ndah Noble. Noble added the second to complete his brace in the 70th minute.

However, as the Transformers pushed for the third goal needed to edge their opponent, tragedy struck in the 71st minute when the Desert Warriors scored a crucial away goal through Suleiman Saleh to put the aggregate scoreline at 2-2 meaning that the Transformers needed two more goals to qualify.

The match eventually became farfetched for the Transformers when they were caught off guard during an attack and allowed Ishola Ibrahim of the Desert Warriors to score a second goal in the 75th minute. Although Delubem Luke immediately scored the third goal for the Transformers in the 76th minute, Speaking on the games, the Chief Strategy Officer, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Goodness Onyejiaku said “we appreciate the support of StanbicIBTC, Nivea Men, Bold and Minimie for making it possible for these youths to showcase their talents. This year’s league has been played with a great spirit of sportsmanship and we are coasting home to play the Super Four. The four teams in this year’s edition are qualifying to play in the Super Four for the first time and that makes it more interesting”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Some people haven’t forgiven Dick Tiger over Nigerian Civil war – son

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…says late boxer is celebrated by foreigners, forgotten by his people   Tuesday, 14th of December 2021, will be the commemoration of the 50 years anniversary of the burial of Dick Tiger, a renowned Nigerian boxer, who conquered the world in his days. Born as Richard Ihetu, on August 14, 1929,   Tiger held the […]
Sports

US Open 2020: Thiem, Williams through; Raonic knocked out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dominic Thiem comfortably progressed to the US Open third round, beating India’s Sumit Nagal 6-3 6-3 6-2. The Austrian second seed, celebrating his 27th birthday, will next face 2014 champion Marin Cilic, who overcame Norbert Gombos 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5. There was a surprise as Vasek Pospisil knocked out fellow Canadian Milos Raonic 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 7-6 […]
Sports

Publicity, bane of Nigeria’s professional league, says Ibrahim Olawoyin

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Rangers International of Enugu playmaker, Ibra him O lawoyin, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, describes Abia Warriors’ defender, Austin Obaroakpo, as his biggest and toughest opponent. Excerpts… Last season was a good one for you and your team. By extension, will you say you are under any pressure to replicate that form in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica