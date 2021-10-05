Sports

HiFL 2021: UNIMAID Desert Warriors, AAUA Luminaries warm up for final

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The final of the 2021 edition of the Higher Institutions Football League, HiFL, has been scheduled to take place on October 9, at the Yabatech Sports Complex, Lagos with the two finalists, UNIMAID Desert Warriors and AAUA Luminaries, slugging it out for the right to the trophy.

 

 

UNIMAID Desert Warriors, of the University of Maiduguri, heads into the finals as the highest-scoring team from the Round of 16 with 11 goals with Adekunle Ajasin University’s AAUA Luminaries, the first state-owned university to qualify for the Super Four and to play in the final of HiFL since 2018.

 

The Luminaries are the lowest scoring side, having scored three goals from the Round of 16.

 

The four teams in the Super Four have scored 24 goals among them from the Round of 16 going into the finals. Suleiman Saleh of the UNIMAID Desert Warriors is the highest goal scorer with four goals from the round of 16 heading into the final having scored in every game played for his school.

 

While commenting, Brand Manager, Minime Monica Jaiswal said “Minimie wishes to congratulate the teams that qualified to play in the HiFL finals this year”.

 

Chief Strategy Officer, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited,Goodness Onyejiaku, also mentioned that “our sponsors including StanbicIBTC, Nivea Men, Bold and Minimie have demonstrated corporate responsibility by their association with the HiFL brand to connect and provide opportunities for Nigerian youths to develop their talents even while they study.

 

It can only get better as we all look forward to an interesting final”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Fuludu reveals secrets behind Delta FA elections

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Delta State Football Association chairman, Edema Fuludu, has revealed some deep secrets behind the current imbroglio going on in the state after another election was staged in the state on Tuesday. The Nigeria Football Federation led by Amaju Pinnick had declared election that brought in Fuludu and another ex-international, Victor Ikpeba, as the chairman and […]
Sports

Aribo out of Eagles friendlies

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has joined Kenneth Omeruo in the list of Super Eagles players that have been ruled out of the friendlies against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia next month. The midfielder has been ruled out of action for six weeks after he suffered an ankle injury and will also miss today’s league game at […]
Sports

Sapetro Futures Tennis: Dare pledges support for Yakubu, Ogunsakin, Mubarak

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, wowed by the performance of the juniors at the maiden Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship, has promised to put the Yakubu sisters, Oiza and Ohunene, and Marylove Edwards on the Ministry’s sponsorship list and also reach out to the governors of Oyo and Ekiti States to send the two most outstanding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica