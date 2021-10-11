Sports

HiFL 2021: UNIMAID Desert Warriors emerge champions

At a thrilling final game played at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex on Saturday, UNIMAID Desert Warriors from the University of Maiduguri defeated debutant AAUA Luminaries from the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba by 1-0 to emerge the 2021 Champions of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL).

 

The game set out in an attacking mood with the AAUA Luminaries pushing hard to score the first goal.

 

However, the defence of the Desert Warriors led by Abdulrahaman Musa and Ochei David Michael thwarted every move by  the attacking front line of the Luminaries led by Ologbon Emmanuel and Rotimi Ayomide to end the first half goalless.

 

On resumption in the second half, the Desert Warriors took the initiative and succeeded in the 62nd minute of the game when the team captain and StanbicIBTC Manof- the-Match, Ochei Elijah Francis met a cross from the right to nod the ball past Isaac Phillip in the goal for the Luminaries.

 

The Luminaries turned on the heat on the Desert Warriors, but it was too late as the Borno Boys held their nerves to cross the 90th minute.

