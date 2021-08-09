Sports

HiFL 2021: UNIMAID Desert Warriors, FUTMINNA Transformers enter quarter-final

UNIMAID Desert Warriors and FUTMINNA Transformers have joined AAUA Luminaries and UNIBEN Royals to play in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League(HiFL).

 

UNIBEN Royals ousted the reigning champion UNICAL Malabites while the AAUA Luminaries saw-off 2019 Super Four finalists OAU Giants.

In Maiduguri, UNIMAID Desert Warriors supported by the Vice- Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba defeated BUK Stallions 3-2. Suleiman Ali scored in the 21st minute while StanbicIBTC Man-ofthe- Match Uche Francis added the second in the 29th minute.

 

Huzaifa Mohammed and Mustapha Mustapha scored in the 19th and 37th minutes respectively for the Stallions before Bukar David sealed qualification for the Warriors scoring in the 77th minute.

 

UNIMAID Desert Warriors qualified on a 5-3 goals aggregate after winning both legs. In Minna, the FUTMINNA Transformers defeated the LAUTECH Hunters 3-2 to qualify for the next round after the first leg ended goalless.

 

The Ahmed Usman Bosso- led Transformers took the lead in the 22nd minute through Abubakar Mahmud before Nda Ogubile added the second in the 37th minute.

 

Mahmud completed his brace in the 41st minute to end the half 3-0.

 

However, the Hunters fought bravely in the second half to reduce the deficit by two goals. Owoade Joseph scored the first goal for the Hunters in the 46th minute before Aremo Mathew added the second in the 81st minute.

 

The Transformers held on to their lead to qualify on a 3-2 goals aggregate as the Abubakar Mahmud of the Transformers won the StanbicIBTC Man-ofthe- Match

Report: Chelsea’s Willian to join Arsenal on three-year, £100k-a-week deal

  Willian has agreed a three-year contract at Arsenal worth around £100,000-a-week, sources have told ESPN, with the move expected to be announced later this month. The 31-year-old had been in talks over a new contract at Chelsea but will end his seven-year association with the club after they were not prepared to offer him the terms he wanted. Blues head coach […]
Super Falcons pip CSKA, look to overwhelm Uzbekistan, E-Guinea

African champions Nigeria earned a 1-0 win over CSKA Moscow Ladies on Thursday in their opener to the ongoing Turkish Women’s Tournament in the city of Antalya. Chinwendu Ihezuo netted the only goal of the match at the Emir Sports Complex as the Super Falcons showed real gusto and enthusiasm in their first match of […]
Babangida: Why Nigerian clubs falter on continent

Ex-international Tijani Babangida believes Nigerian clubs can no longer mount challenge in Africa because of the bad state of the local league. The former Ajax FC is extremely unhappy Nigerian clubs are finding it hard to make impact in Confederation of African Football competitions after Plateau United and Kano Pillars crashed out in the first […]

