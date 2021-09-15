Sports

HiFL 2021: UNIMAID, UNN target fiinal

UNIMAID Desert Warriors of the University of Maiduguri and UNN Lions from the University of Nigeria Nsukka are set to qualify for the finals in the on-going 2021 Higher Institutions Football League as both teams take on their opponents in the semi-final games Wednesday. UNIMAID Desert Warriors qualified for the semi-finals by defeating 2018 champion UAM Tillers 3-1 on goals aggregate. The Desert Warriors also ended the as the highest scoring team in the round of 16 as the team keeps pushing hard in the quest for the HiFL Trophy. The Desert Warriors will play FUTMINNA transformers in the first leg in Maiduguri before going for the second leg in Minna next week. Excited at the level of competition among the teams and their participation in Higher Institutions Football League, Head, Brand and Marketing, Stanbic IBTC, Bridget Oyefeso- Odusami, said that Stanbic IBTCs involvement is in tandem with the company’s determination to help grow, empower.

