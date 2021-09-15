HiFL 2021: UNIMAID, UNN target fiinal

UNIMAID Desert Warriors of the University of Maiduguri and UNN Lions from the University of Nigeria Nsukka are set to qualify for the finals in the on-going 2021 Higher Institutions Football League as both teams take on their opponents in the semi-final games Wednesday. UNIMAID Desert Warriors qualified for the semi-finals by defeating 2018 champion UAM Tillers 3-1 on goals aggregate. The Desert Warriors also ended the as the highest scoring team in the round of 16 as the team keeps pushing hard in the quest for the HiFL Trophy. The Desert Warriors will play FUTMINNA transformers in the first leg in Maiduguri before going for the second leg in Minna next week. Excited at the level of competition among the teams and their participation in Higher Institutions Football League, Head, Brand and Marketing, Stanbic IBTC, Bridget Oyefeso- Odusami, said that Stanbic IBTCs involvement is in tandem with the company’s determination to help grow, empower.
Related Articles
AFCON qualifiers: Uncertainties as Eagles resume camp today
The senior national team, the Super Eagles, will resume camping on Sunday (today) ahead of the back-to-back Africa Nations Cup qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho. The Eagles will be guests to Squirrels of Benin on March 27 in a highly explosive encounter and four days later; will host the Crocodiles of Lesotho in […]
Cheptegei, Gidey demolish world records in Valencia
Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei smashed the men’s 10,000 metres world record and Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey demolished the women’s 5,000 metres mark as the Valencia World Record Day event lived up to its name on Wednesday. Cheptegei crossed the line at a near-empty Turia stadium in a stunning 26 minutes 11.02 seconds to beat the time […]
‘Minister raised Money for Siasia’
Contrary to insinuations by embattled former Super Eagles’ Coach, Samson Siasia that he was abandoned following his ban by FIFA for alleged match-fixing, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and its Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare raised money for him and brought his plight to the attention of individuals and organizations to intervene in his […]
