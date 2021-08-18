HiFL 2021: UNN Lions roar against UNIBEN Royals in quarterfinal

University of Nigeria football team, UNN Lions will tackle the University of Benin football team UNIBEN Royals in the quarter-finals of this year’s Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL). The Lions qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating the IAUE Minders 1-0 on aggregate in the last set of the round of 16 games. The Minders who were playing away put up a strong resistance but eventually fell to a 60th minute strike from Ifeanyi Alex of the Lions. The Minders failed to capitalize on the profligacy of the home team in front of the goal as they were also pegged back by a determined Lions’ defense. Speaking after the match, Coach of the UNN Lions, Ike Chijoke applauded the resilience of his team acknowledging that they played against a good team. “I am not surprised about our victory today because we deserved it. To our fans, I encourage them to keep praying for the team because we hope to win the trophy this year”.
Related Articles
Rufai’s recall affected super Eagles at France 1998 –DANIEL Amokachi
Former Super Eagles player and coach, Daniel Amokachi, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said the country has changed and it is difficult for people to help each other due to the current situation around the world. Excerpts… It was a terrible outing at the 1998 World Cup, what really went wrong? The friendly […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Keeper gets married, stars in semi-final win same day
Your wedding is one of the most important days you will ever experience. But what would you do if your football team reached a semi-final on the same date? That’s the position Queensland Lions FC goalkeeper Luke Borean found himself in on Saturday, when the happiest day of his life clashed with the Lions’ […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dare, NBBF boss salute D’Tigers after Olympics ouster
The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the caretaker president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kids, have expressed their thank and appreciation to the players and technical crew of Nigeria’s national men’s basketball team after the team’s campaign at the Olympic Games came to an end on Saturday. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)