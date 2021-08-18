Sports

HiFL 2021: UNN Lions roar against UNIBEN Royals in quarterfinal

University of Nigeria football team, UNN Lions will tackle the University of Benin football team UNIBEN Royals in the quarter-finals of this year’s Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL). The Lions qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating the IAUE Minders 1-0 on aggregate in the last set of the round of 16 games. The Minders who were playing away put up a strong resistance but eventually fell to a 60th minute strike from Ifeanyi Alex of the Lions. The Minders failed to capitalize on the profligacy of the home team in front of the goal as they were also pegged back by a determined Lions’ defense. Speaking after the match, Coach of the UNN Lions, Ike Chijoke applauded the resilience of his team acknowledging that they played against a good team. “I am not surprised about our victory today because we deserved it. To our fans, I encourage them to keep praying for the team because we hope to win the trophy this year”.

