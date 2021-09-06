Sports

HiFL 2021: UNN Lions, UNIMAID Desert Warriors zoom into semis

University of Maiduguri Football team, UNIMAID Desert Warriors, have qualified for the semifinals in the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL).

The Desert Warriors defeated 2018 champions UAM Tillers from the University of Agriculture, Markurdi by a 3-1 goals aggregate.

 

In the return leg played at the University of Maiduguri Sports Complex, the Borno Boys pegged the Tillers to their half from the beginning of the match pilling numerous attacks on the Priscilla Vande led team.

 

Stanbic Manof- the-Match, Usman Sani, eventually found the back of the net in the 16th minute before Sulieman Ali Salah added the second in the 41st minute.

 

 

In the second half, the Tillers went in search of the one goal needed to oust their host on the away goals rule but their hope was dashed by an 88th-minute goal from Oche Francis ending the match 3-0 in favour of the Desert Warriors.

 

Reacting tothegames, Chief Strategy Officer at Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Goodness Onyejiaku, expressed delight regarding the standard of the match stating that “with the display of these young people, the future of football and indeed the Nigerian sports scene is bright.

