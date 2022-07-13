HiFL 2022 R-16 Draws: UAM Tillers, UNIMAID Warriors Know fate tomorrow

Teams in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2022 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) season will know their opponents tomorrow when the draws scheduled to hold at Protea Hotel, Lagos take place. It would be recalled that matches in the group stages which were completed penultimate week produced some new entrants such as Ekiti State University and Kaduna State University into this stage of the competition. Speaking ahead of the draws, the Chief Strategy Officer at Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited, Goodness Onyejiaku said the football fans should brace up for the best of collegiate football when the games begin. “We have grouped the 16 teams into four pots. Two for the Sahel and 2 for the Coastal. We are mindful of proximity for we have ensured that while we provide an opportunity for competitiveness, our athletes are not unduly stressed so that they can deliver spectacular contests when they play their games. Of course, our sponsors StanbicIBTC, Bold, and LIRS have always backed us and we are proud of the partnership that we share”, Onyejiaku said. The possibility of two former champions, UAM Tillers and the UNIMAID Warriors meeting at this stage is high as both teams have been drawn into the Sahel zone. Two other powerhouses in the league DELSU Titans and UNIPORT Sharks who are making a return to this stage of the competition are also hopeful of getting favourable draws that will catapult them into the quarter-finals

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...