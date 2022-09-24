Sports

HiFL 2022 Super Four: New champion set to emerge

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In what appears to have become a custom in the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL), a new champion will be crowned Saturday when KSU Steelers from the Kogi State University tackle FUOYE Dazzlers from the Federal University Oye Ekiti in the finals of the 2022 Super Four games. The third-place contest will be between UNN Lions and Unilorin Warriors. KSU Steelers and FUOYE Dazzlers will be playing in the finals for the first time since the inception of HiFL organized by PACE Sports and Entertainment Limited and supported by StanbicIBTC, Bold, LIRS and Indomie.

The final will take place at the Yaba College of Technology Sports pavilion starting from 11 am. The Steelers and Dazzlers qualified for the knockout stages by finishing top of their respective groups at the group stages of the tournament. The Steelers led by Coach Musa Amorley defeated FUTMINNA Transformers, BUK Stallions, and UNILORIN Warriors to reach the finals. Coach Blessing Ayodeji of the Dazzlers has superintended the ouster of EKSU Mountaineers, LASU Blazers, and DELSU Titans by his team to qualify for their first finals.

UNN Lions led by Coach Ike Chijoke has also promised to retain the third spot that they earned last year when they defeated the FUTMinna Transformers. Speaking on the Super Four, the Chief Operating Officer at Pace Sports, Goodness Onyejiaku said the 2022 season has provided the organisers more opportunities to connect with Nigerian youths. “This year’s competition has provided us with great opportunities to further connect with the Nigerian youths and lovers of collegiate sports. Our sponsors have been a major part of this success and we thank them for their overwhelming support in creating a sustainable platform for talent discovery and youth engagement across Nigerian Institutions” Onyejiaku said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Turkish Women’s Cup: Falcons’ coach shuns Oparanozie

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

The Super Falcons have again overlooked former captain Desire Oparanozie from their latest squad, while Sevilla forward Toni Payne has been called up by new coach Randy Waldrum for the Turkish Women’s Cup. Oparanozie fell out with top officials after she allegedly led a pay strike at the World Cup in France. She was subsequently […]
Sports

UEFA League: Inter’s Lukaku out of Madrid clash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku will miss their Champions League tie with Real Madrid due to a thigh injury. The Belgium forward, 27, has scored seven goals in as many matches for the Italian side this season, reports the BBC. Inter are third in Group B with two points from two games. Lukaku earned […]
Sports

Arsenal to wear special one-off kit against Nottingham

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Arsenal’s FA Cup third round fixture against Nottingham Forrest will see the team wear all-white in order to raise awareness for a campaign against knife crime in London. Arsenal’s season is currently going better than many fans would have expected, sitting fourth in the Premier League and things going well both on and off the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica