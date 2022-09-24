HiFL 2022 Super Four: New champion set to emerge

In what appears to have become a custom in the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL), a new champion will be crowned Saturday when KSU Steelers from the Kogi State University tackle FUOYE Dazzlers from the Federal University Oye Ekiti in the finals of the 2022 Super Four games. The third-place contest will be between UNN Lions and Unilorin Warriors. KSU Steelers and FUOYE Dazzlers will be playing in the finals for the first time since the inception of HiFL organized by PACE Sports and Entertainment Limited and supported by StanbicIBTC, Bold, LIRS and Indomie.

The final will take place at the Yaba College of Technology Sports pavilion starting from 11 am. The Steelers and Dazzlers qualified for the knockout stages by finishing top of their respective groups at the group stages of the tournament. The Steelers led by Coach Musa Amorley defeated FUTMINNA Transformers, BUK Stallions, and UNILORIN Warriors to reach the finals. Coach Blessing Ayodeji of the Dazzlers has superintended the ouster of EKSU Mountaineers, LASU Blazers, and DELSU Titans by his team to qualify for their first finals.

UNN Lions led by Coach Ike Chijoke has also promised to retain the third spot that they earned last year when they defeated the FUTMinna Transformers. Speaking on the Super Four, the Chief Operating Officer at Pace Sports, Goodness Onyejiaku said the 2022 season has provided the organisers more opportunities to connect with Nigerian youths. “This year’s competition has provided us with great opportunities to further connect with the Nigerian youths and lovers of collegiate sports. Our sponsors have been a major part of this success and we thank them for their overwhelming support in creating a sustainable platform for talent discovery and youth engagement across Nigerian Institutions” Onyejiaku said.

