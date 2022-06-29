Sports

HiFL 2022: UAM Tillers, DELSU Titans hit Round of 16

The maiden champion of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) UAM Tillers from the University of Makurdi has qualified for the round of 16 of the 2022 season.

 

The Tillers will be joined by 2019 and 2021 quarter finalist UNILORIN Warriors from the University of Ilorin and the LASU Blazers from the Lagos State University.
DELSU Titans from the Delta State University and UNIPORT Sharks from the University of Port Harcourt will be staging a comeback after missing out from the round of 16 since their first appearance in 2018.

 

Speaking on the games, the Chief Operating Officer at Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited, Goodness Onyejiaku, said all the qualified schools have demonstrated their commitment to growing the league despite the challenges.

 

 

