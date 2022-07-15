Sports

HIFL 2022: UAM Tillers tackle Unilorin Warriors in Round of 16

…as PACE unveils new team jerseys

The maiden champions of the Higher institution Football league (HiFL) UAM Tillers from the University of Agriculture, Makurdi will tackle the winners of the 2022 Edition of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) football season, Uniilorin Warriors in the round of 16 of the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) season. Second placeholders at the 2021 HiFL season, AAUA Luminaries of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba have also been drawn against the LASU Blazzers of the Lagos State University.

At a draw organised in Lagos, the teams were grouped into four pots for logistical reasons that will ease their movement to honour their games which are scheduled to hold between July and September 2022. The organisers also unveiled the new team jerseys to be used from the round of 16 through the finals at the draws event. Speaking Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited, Sola Fijabi acknowledged the efforts of all participating schools and encouraged them to maintain their sportsmanlike conduct as the games go on.

“We are now at a very exciting stage of the league. What was witnessed during the qualifiers was the tip of the iceberg. The schools are ready and what we assured lovers of collegiate sports is double excitement. We appreciate the support of NUGA and our sponsors including StanbicIBTC, BOLD and the Lagos State Internal Revenue Services (LIRS) as we strive to deliver value to all our stakeholders” Fijabi said. Manager Brand, Events and Sponsorship, StanbicIBTC Oyelakin Omolewu said “we are very proud to be in partnership with HiFL to promote sport activities in the country. Today’s draws was fair and open and we expect to watch some exciting gam.

 

