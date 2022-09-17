HIFL ‘22: KSU Steelers, FUOYE Dazzlers for finals

KSU Steelers from Kogi State University have qualified for the finals of this year’s Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) after defeating UNILORIN Warriors 1-0 in a pulsating semi-final match played in Minna. The Steelers will play the FUOYE Dazzlers from Federal University, Oye Ekiti in the finals.

HiFL organized by Pace Sports and Entertainment Limited and the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) is supported by StanbicIBTC, Bold, Indomie, and the Lagos Internal Revenue Services and is in its fourth active season. In the semi-final match, both the Steelers and the Warriors fought hard to break each other’s defence to no avail until the 79th minute when Benjamin Jude capitalized on a loose ball to drive home a powerful shot that left the Warrior’s keeper sprawling. FUOYE Dazzlers qualified to play in the finals following the ouster of DELSU Titans on technical grounds.

Speaking on the games, the Chief Operating Officer, Pace Sports, Goodness Onyejiaku noted that the organisers are committed to deliver more than just a game of football this season. “HiFL 2022 has delivered its promise to unify lovers of collegiate sports across the country. We have witnessed some fantastic games across different centres of participating schools and the feedback has been good. ” Onyejiaku said. The teams that will play in this year’s Super Four are KSU Steelers, FUOYE Dazzlers, UNILORIN Warriors, and UNN Lions. The game between the Steelers and the Dazzlers will determine the new champion while the Warriors and the Lions will fight for third place.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...