HiFL 22 R16: LASU Blazers make case for Super 4

…Shock AAUA  Luminaries 2-0 away

 

LASU Blazers from Lagos State University have shown greater intentions to play in the Super Four of the 2022 Higher Institutions Football Leagues (HiFL) as the team shocked 2021 finalists, AAUA Luminaries, with a 2-0 away win.

 

Pundits had favoured the Luminaries going by their exploit last year aided by their impeccable defense line. However, the story in Akungba took a different dimension as the Blazers’ attackers seem to be finding things easy against the Luminaries’ defenders.

Both teams eventually struck a balance with a grueling midfield duel. However, the ecstatic home fans of the Luminaries were eventually silenced in the 44th minute when Yahaya Subair of the Blazers scored the opening goal after a dazzling run.

 

As the second half began, the Luminaries threw cautions to the wind in search of an equalizer but met determined resistance from the Blazers’ defense.

 

As the Luminaries push forward and created some chances, they were again caught on the break in the 89th minute with a sublime finish from Toyin Odufejo for the second goal to end the match 2-0 in favour of the Blazers. The return leg promises to be an interesting duel as Coach Joseph Abuo of the Luminaries maintained that the team’s loss is momentary.

 

“My team will bounce back to claim victory in Lagos,” Abuo maintained. Meanwhile, in other matches, the UNN Lions defeated Uniport Sharks 4-2, while FUTMinna Transformers played a 2-2 draw at home in their match with KSU Steelers. Defending champions UNIMAID Desert Warriors will have all to play for after playing a 1-1 draw with KSU Steelers.

 

