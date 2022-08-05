HiFL ’22 R16:ATBU, IAUE, UNILORIN grab away wins

ATBU Brave Hearts, IAUE Minders and UNILORIN Warriors have recorded away wins in the first leg of their round of 16 matches of the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) season organised by Pace Sports and supported by StanbicIBTC, Bold, LIRS and Indomie Noodles in its fourth active season.

The Brave Hearts from the Abubarkar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi defeated the KASU Crocs from Kaduna State University 2-0 in Kaduna while the Warriors from the University of Ilorin hedged former champions UAM Tillers from the University of Agriculture Makurdi 1-0 in Makurdi. In a local derby in Ado Ekiti, the EKSU Mountaineers from Ekiti State University dug deep from home support led by the school’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Edward Olanipekun to beat FUOYE Dazzlers 1-0 through a goal from Olamilekan Adebunmi in the 82nd minute.

In a thrilling eastern derby, the IAUE Minders from the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Port Harcourt defeated their host, DELSU Titans from the Delta State University 3-2 in Ozoro. Abel Eli of the IAUE Minders scored a hattrick with goals in the 39th, 47th and 84th minutes to put the Minders in a good place going into the second leg while Reginald Okonjo of the Titans scored the two goals for the Okowa Boys in the 26th and 42nd minutes via penalties. Speaking after the match, Coach David Egbiri of the IAUE Minders said “We want to break the jinx of going out of HiFL in the round of 16. We are determined to play in the Super Four in Lagos this season and that is why we are doing everything possible this time as we remain hopeful”. Before the game against the Titans, the Minders were camped for three weeks and Egbiri said “that shows the determination of our Vice-Chancellor and the school management regarding our desire to play in this year’s final. Playing in the final remains our target”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...