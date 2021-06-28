Sports

HiFL: Coaches share moments, challenges

The Higher Institutions Football League(HiFL) since its launching 2018 has brought fun to lovers of collegiate sports in Nigeria.

 

As the 2021 season heats up with the Round of 16 matches set to commence on July, coaches of qualified teams are already talking tough in preparation for the games. It would be recalled that the 25 teams participated in the qualifiers which produced the last 16 teams across five groups.

 

The 16 qualified teams are KSU Steelers, UNIMAID Desert Warriors,FUTMINNA Transformers, ABU Nobles and LAUTECH Hunters.

 

Others include- FUTA Tigers, UNIBEN Royals, AAUA Luminaries, IAUE Minders and UNN Lions. The remaining schools are BUK Stallions, UNICAL Malabities, UNILORIN Warriors,OAU Giants,UAM Tillers and the UNILAG Marines. Commenting on his teams qualification, the coach of the UNN Lions, Mr. Ike Chijioke said: “we are happy to be among the 16 teams that made it to the next level because it was not an easy thing to do when you are working with the students unlike clubs that are meant to train day in day out.

 

For this reason, I told my boys to train regularly towards the success of the qualification.”

