Sports

HIFL Finals: SPONSORS clamour for more youth development initiatives

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sponsors of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) has restated their commitment towards supporting the league for the foreseeable future as the 2021 league season rounds off with the Super Four games on Saturday. Speaking at the press conference heralding the Super Four games scheduled for Yaba College of Technology Sports Pavillion, Chinedum Okereke, Managing Director, The LaCasera Company said Bold was delighted to be associated with HiFL because the project aligns with the company’s commitment towards contributing to youth development in Nigeria.

“The vision of Bold is to unleash the talent in Nigerian youths. As a brand, we relate with Nigerian because they are daring, adventurous and they love fun. It is a great joy to be part of the HiFL initiative. We understand that when we talk about the youth in Nigeria, we should identify them with positive things such as this project. We are equally partnering with the youth on other positive things” Okereke said.

On behalf of Nivea Men, Nathaniel Adewusi, GTM & Promotions, Beiersdorf Nigeria explained that if Nigerian youths are positively engaged, the country stands a better chance regarding crime prevention. development. “The goals of Nivea Men regarding the development of the Nigerian youth is aligned with that of the Higher Institutions Football League. In her remark, Omotayo Abiodun, Public Relations Manager at Minimie stated that the brand is fulfilled by being associated with HiFL

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manager Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace when his contract expires at the end of the season, reports the BBC. The former England boss, 73, has been in charge of the Eagles since September 2017. His final match will be against Liverpool at Selhurst Park on Sunday. “After more than 45 years of coaching […]
Sports

FIFA regrets chaos at abandoned Brazil, Argentina match

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

FIFA said it regretted the chaotic scenes that preceded the suspension of the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina and a decision on possible disciplinary action would be taken “in due course”.   FIFA said Monday it regretted the chaotic scenes that preceded the suspension of the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina […]
Sports

AMAPRO Football meet gets August date

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The sixth edition of the AMAPRO Football Championship will see 24 teams fighting for honor and glory in this year’s event billed for August 2 in Ilorin.   The yearly football fiesta which has been organised to bridge gaps between the amateur and professional footballers is expected to discover more talents.   According to Shogo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica