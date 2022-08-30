Sports

HiFL: IAUE Minders’ lose to DELSU Titans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Rivers-based Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Minders have crashed out of the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) after a 4-2 loss on penalties to DELSU Titans in the midweek games. Both teams were levelled up on aggregate after a 5-5 score over the two legs.

 

The IAUE Minders striker, Abel Eli stepped up to convert a penalty kick to put his side ahead in 10th minute of the first half of the game. Coach David Egbiri of IAUE Minders expressed his displeasure with the outcome of the game considering the preparedness of his side ahead of the match.

“My boys had their chances; they also played well and were meant to proceed to the next round if they listened and played to instruction”, Coach Egbiri lamented.

The game was dominated by the IAUE Minders but was leveled up immediately after the half-time when DELSU Titans’ Onyekachi Njoku scored in the 46th minute to give his side a lifeline after a brilliant touch in the box putting the ball pass the Minders goalkeeper.

 

After sustained pressure from the Titans, the Minders got ahead in the 75th minute through a wellexecuted finishing from Omodio Great. The goal was short-lived as the Standbic IBTC Man of the match awardee, the IAUE Minders’ first goal scorer Abel Eli, got a brace in the 80th minute to restore parity after a brilliant piece of play.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

HiFL: PACE Sports appoints Akinbinu as health, safety consultant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Organisers of the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) has appointed Dr Babatunde Akinbinu as the Health and Safety Consultant for the league with immediate effect. The appointment follows the decision of the league management body to ensure that student-athletes compete for league title in the safest manner possible while getting the best medical attention at […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Neymar sees red as Lille beat PSG while Bayern sink Leipzig

Posted on Author Reporter

*Real Madrid warm up for Liverpool with win over Eibar *Goretzka hits Bayern winner; Frankfurt beat Dortmund Lille leapfrogged Paris St-Germain to grab the lead in Ligue 1 on Saturday after Jonathan David found the back of the net in a 1-0 win over the French champions, who had Neymar sent off in the last minute. The Canada […]
Sports

EPL: Stunning James goal helps Chelsea beat Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wolves too strong for Sheffield Utd Chelsea defender Reece James scored a stunning long-range effort and got an assist as they began their Premier League season with victory at Brighton. James put Chelsea 2-1 up minutes after Brighton’s Leandro Trossard equalised Jorginho’s first-half penalty, won by new signing Timo Werner. Kurt Zouma then volleyed James’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica