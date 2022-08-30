HiFL: IAUE Minders’ lose to DELSU Titans

The Rivers-based Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Minders have crashed out of the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) after a 4-2 loss on penalties to DELSU Titans in the midweek games. Both teams were levelled up on aggregate after a 5-5 score over the two legs.

The IAUE Minders striker, Abel Eli stepped up to convert a penalty kick to put his side ahead in 10th minute of the first half of the game. Coach David Egbiri of IAUE Minders expressed his displeasure with the outcome of the game considering the preparedness of his side ahead of the match.

“My boys had their chances; they also played well and were meant to proceed to the next round if they listened and played to instruction”, Coach Egbiri lamented.

The game was dominated by the IAUE Minders but was leveled up immediately after the half-time when DELSU Titans’ Onyekachi Njoku scored in the 46th minute to give his side a lifeline after a brilliant touch in the box putting the ball pass the Minders goalkeeper.

After sustained pressure from the Titans, the Minders got ahead in the 75th minute through a wellexecuted finishing from Omodio Great. The goal was short-lived as the Standbic IBTC Man of the match awardee, the IAUE Minders’ first goal scorer Abel Eli, got a brace in the 80th minute to restore parity after a brilliant piece of play.

