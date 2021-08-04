Sports

HiFL: Olowu targets quarterfinal slot with OAU Giants

As the ongoing Higher Institution Football League enters the round of 16, the right back of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Rotimi Olowu, is tipping the OAU Giants to go all the way in the competition. The OAU giants have a date with their counterparts from the Adekunle Ajasin University today at the OAU Sports Complex, Ile Ife, Osun State. Both sides played a goalless draw in the first leg decided in Akure last month but Olowu is optimistic OAU Giants will defeat AAUA Luminaries to earn a quarterfinal ticket today. “We have been training so hard for this match because our plan is to go all the way in the competition.

Now that we are playing at home, we are going to give our best to move on in the race for the trophy. “Our coach, Chike Egburu- Olimene, has been busy giving us various tactics options not only for this match but for other challenges in the competition.

We want to win and move on,” Olowu said. The defender is hoping to use the HifL to launch himself into greater heights within or outside the country. “My ambition is to play for the national team from the age grade category and then travel out to play for a club abroad. I want to take my career to highest level I can,” the OAU defender added.

Our Reporters

