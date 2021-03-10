Sports

HiFL: PACE thanks sponsors over huge progress

PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Company, organisers of the Higher Institution Football League, has showered praises on the sponsors of the annual football fiesta.

 

The action-packed 2021 season will include the HiFL E-games, Masterclass series 2.0 and a host of other digital engagements.

 

A Director in PACE, Sola Fijabi said: “Beyond the physical games, we have other activities that will keep our fans engaged as we create value. Feedbacks on the Masterclass Series with StanbicIBTC for the 2020 season showed that we were able to build the capacity of a lot of young people that joined the webinars.

 

The HiFL E-games, a virtual collegiate football tournament, was another innovation that ensured that our fans did not miss out on the lack of physical games for the 2020 season due to the lockdowns. We hope to sustain the momentum even as we resume play on the field.”

 

The organisers have moved beyond only the football league and they are also looking at introducing the female version of the competition just as over 60 participants have gained scholarships from the HiFL scheme

