HiFL R-16 2nd Leg: Anxieties, expectations as teams jostle for q’finals

The 2021 Champion and first runnerup of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) UNIMAID Desert Warriors and AAUA Luminaries may not qualify for the quarters of this year’s competition except if they upturn the results from their first leg games.

 

HiFL, organised by PACE Sports, NUGA and supported by StanbicIBTC, Bold, LIRS and Indomie Noodles, has reached a climax as teams jostle to qualify for the quarter-finals and the Super Four with the second leg of the round of 16 games starting Wednesday.

Defending champions UNIMAID Desert Warriors, who were held to a 1-1 draw by BUK Stallions in Maiduguri, must win or get at least a 2-2 draw in Kano to qualify for the next round.

 

However, Coach Isiyaku Ibrahim of the Stallions has promised to upstage the champions as he said it is their turn to lift the HiFL trophy. AAUA Luminaries from Akungba have a mountain to climb when they face the LASU Blazers in Lagos.

 

The Luminaries must overturn their 2-0 home loss to stand any chance.

 

Coach Joseph Abuo of the Luminaries has assured that the team will work on every area of the game where they needed to improve based on their first leg game. However, for Coach Bamidele Omosaye of LASU Blazers, the deal must be completed by Wednesday.

 

