Sports

HiFL R-16‘22: AAUA Luminaries, UNIMAID Desert Warriors bow out

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Three teams that played in the 2021 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) Super Four have crashed out of this year’s competition. Defending champions, UNIMAID Desert Warriors, first runner-up AAUA Luminaries and fourth place FUTMINNA Transformers could only watch as fans of their opponents danced to the victory songs. HiFL, organized by Pace Sports with support from StanbicIBTC, Bold, LIRS and Indomie is in its fourth active season. In Lagos, AAUA Luminaries from Adekunle Ajasin University could not overturn their 2-0 home losswhenthey tookonLASUBlazers as they lost by 2-1 in a thrilling encounter at the Lagos State University Sports Complex.

The Akungba Boys took the game to their opponent from the start hitting the first shot on target in the 10th minute through Daodu Maten. The Luminaries dominated the first half but could not breakdown the Blazer’s defence. The Luminaries eventual broke the deadlock in the 47th minute when Samuel Oyetola pounced on a loose ball from a missed clearance by the Blazer defenders. The goal from the Luminaries jolted the Blazers to change from their defensive formation to a more attacking formation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Fraser-Pryce storms to impressive 100m victory in Paris, as Amusan sets new African record

Posted on Author Reporter

    Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce hammered home her status as world championship favourite on Saturday by equalling her world best time this year to win the 100m at the Paris Diamond League meeting, while Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a new African record in the women’s 100m hurdles. The veteran Jamaican sprinter triumphed in 10.67sec, shrugging off […]
Sports

Ryder Cup: US beat Europe to regain trophy at Whistling Straits

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States have regained the Ryder Cup with a record 19-9 victory over Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Open champion Collin Morikawa claimed the winning half point in the fifth of Sunday’s 12 singles matches as the home side raced to the 14½ points they needed. Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood and Ian […]
Sports

Ex Inter boss, Spalletti, named new Napoli coach

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Roma and Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti was on Saturday named as Napoli’s new coach.   “Welcome Luciano, together we will do a great job,” the Serie A club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis posted on twitter. He succeeds Gennaro Gattuso, who left after failing to qualify Napoli for the Champions League. The southerners finished […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica