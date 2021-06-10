HiFL Round of 16 gets July 16 date

The Round of 16 matches of this year’s Higher Institutions Football League, will start from July 16 across various centres. Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited, the organisers of the league recently released the draws at an event held in Lagos recently.

In week 1, AAUA Luminaries will play OAU Giants in Ondo, FUTA Tigers will tackle UNILAG Marines in Akure, LAUTECH Hunters will attempt to hunt down the FUTMINNA Transformers In Ogbomoso while KSU Steelers engages UNILORIN Warriors. For the week 2 games, UNIBEN Royals will play defending champion UNICAL Malabites, IAUE Minders will tackle UNN Lions in Port Harcourt, ABU Nobles will confront UAM Tillers in Zaria while BUK Stallions slugs it out with UNIMAID Desert Warriors in Kano. Speaking at the draws, Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited, Sola Fijabi, acknowledged the efforts of all participating schools and encouraged them to maintain their sportsmanlike conduct as the games go on. “We are now at a very exciting stage of the league,” he said.

“What was witnessed during the qualifiers was the tip of the iceberg. The schools are ready and what we assured lovers of collegiate sports is double excitement. “We appreciate the support of NUGA and our sponsors Nivea Men and Minimie for their trust in HiFL and as we deliver value to all our stakeholders. “The year 2020 allowed us to restrategise in line with the current realities.We have monitored the gradual reopening of the sporting activities to fans and we have also put in place adequate measures to ensure compliance with the protocols. “We are not wavering on our promise to continue to create the best of collegiate football that will produce and expose some of Nigeria’s next talents to the international sporting community.”

