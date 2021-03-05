Sports

HiFL starts April 19

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following the resumption of sporting activities in the country, all is now set for the commencement of the 2021 season of the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL). The league is set to commence on April 19with qualifying rounds involving over forty University teams alongside a host of other exciting activities.

The qualifying rounds are would take place between April and May 2021. Draws for the round of 16 will take place in June and run through September. The HiFL Super Four Finals rounds off the season in September in Lagos. Speaking at the International press conference on Thursday, the Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Ltd, Mr Sola Fijabi, I said preparations were in top gear to ensure that lovers of football in the country enjoy the best of collegiate football this season.

“The 2021 football games will commence in April with the qualifying rounds. We have had a series of consultations with our partners, the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), sponsors and other relevant stakeholders across the board and we are glad to have come to a consensus that we can go ahead with the 2021 football season.”

Fijabi said. Other activities for the action-packed and exciting season will include the HiFL E-games, Masterclass series 2.0 and a host of other digital engagements. “Beyond the physical games, we have other activities that will keep our fans engaged as we create value. Feedbacks on the Masterclass Series with StanbicIBTC for the 2020 season showed that we were able to build the capacity of a lot of young people that joined the webinars.” Fijabi explained.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Man United to play Chelsea in FA Cup semis

Posted on Author Reporter

*Arsenal to meet winner of Newcastle/Man City clash Manchester United have been drawn to play Chelsea in the semi finals of the English FA Cup, while Arsenal will meet the winner of the Newcastle versus Manchester City quarterquarter-final tie. The draw for the games, which come up on July 18 and 19 at Wembley Stadium, […]
Sports

Anyansi remains my mentor, says Abd’Allah

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season, Wikki Tourist coach Usman Shariff Abd’Allah has yet appraise his performance in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), saying he appreciated the platform he was offered with at Enyimba International Football Club under the aegis of its debonair chairman Felix Anyansi. French-trained Abd’Allah first worked at his state’s owned […]
Sports

Lukaku speaks on Man Utd’s strikers, Solskjaer

Posted on Author Reporter

*United set to offload some players Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku, has said he “expected” Manchester United’s front three to prove their talents this campaign and praised his former club for a “good season”. Lukaku netted a late brace, as the Serie A club booked their place in the Europa League final, with a comprehensive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica