HiFL starts April 19

Following the resumption of sporting activities in the country, all is now set for the commencement of the 2021 season of the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL). The league is set to commence on April 19with qualifying rounds involving over forty University teams alongside a host of other exciting activities.

The qualifying rounds are would take place between April and May 2021. Draws for the round of 16 will take place in June and run through September. The HiFL Super Four Finals rounds off the season in September in Lagos. Speaking at the International press conference on Thursday, the Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Ltd, Mr Sola Fijabi, I said preparations were in top gear to ensure that lovers of football in the country enjoy the best of collegiate football this season.

“The 2021 football games will commence in April with the qualifying rounds. We have had a series of consultations with our partners, the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), sponsors and other relevant stakeholders across the board and we are glad to have come to a consensus that we can go ahead with the 2021 football season.”

Fijabi said. Other activities for the action-packed and exciting season will include the HiFL E-games, Masterclass series 2.0 and a host of other digital engagements. “Beyond the physical games, we have other activities that will keep our fans engaged as we create value. Feedbacks on the Masterclass Series with StanbicIBTC for the 2020 season showed that we were able to build the capacity of a lot of young people that joined the webinars.” Fijabi explained.

