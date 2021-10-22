HiFL unveils 2021 Elite Eleven

The Elite Eleven Players for the 2021 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) have emerged. At HiFL Elite Awards held in Lagos, the league organisers unveiled the players with twotime former African Footballer of the Year, Kanu Nwankwo in attendance. Top on the list of the players is Suleiman Ali Saleh of the UNIMAID Desert Warriors. Saleh is both the HiFL Elite Player of the Year and the Highest Goal Scorer for the season. Saleh is supported in the attack by Oche Francis also of the Desert Warriors and Omotayo Adekinmoye of AAUA Luminaries whose goal in the group stage got the HiFL Elite Goal of the Year. Isaac Phillip of the Luminaries who won the HiFL Elite Goalkeeper of the Year is in goal while Emeka Alex and Anichebe Elvis both of the UNN Lions, Oche David of the Desert Warriors, Oluwabukunmi Akinwale of the Luminaries and Ndah Noble of FUTMinna Transformers completed the defence line. The mid-field has Abdul-Khalil Nurudeen of the Luminaries and Usman Abubakar Sani of Desert Warriors in a 3-4- 3 formation. HiFL Elite Coach of the Year Coach Dauda ‘Ziko’ Daniel, is the coach of the Elite Eleven.
Related Articles
Michael Ballack’s son, Emilio, dies aged 18 in quad-bike accident
Emilio Ballack, the son of former Germany and Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack, has died at the age of 18. The teenager was involved in a quad-bike accident which police told Reuters took place in the early hours of Thursday morning south of Lisbon. Michael Ballack’s former clubs Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen sent […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NFF mourns ex-president, Dominic Oneya
The Nigeria football firmament was badly shaken on Thursday after news filtered in that a former Chairman of then Nigeria Football. Association, Brigadier-General Dominic Obukadata Oneya (rtd) had died. He was 73. General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, who broke the sad news, said he was devastated beyond words because he spoke to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Ghana women’s U17 gear up for Nigeria showdown
Ghana U17 women’s coach Baba Nuhu believes the team’s health and safety are under control despite their coronavirus challenges upon the camp’s resumption for the 2021 World Cup qualifiers. On special permission of Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo, the Black Maidens regrouped for camp last week despite a standing ban on all contact sports, including […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)