High blood pressure increases risk of mental decline

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said high blood pressure and diabetes could bring about brain changes that impair thinking and memory.

According to the findings of the new study published in the journal ‘Nature Communications,’ examined brain scans and medical data from 22,000 volunteers enrolled in a UK Biobank project found significant structural changes in the grey and white matter among those with diabetes and high blood pressure.

According to a report in ‘The Guardian’ of UK, the same individuals tended to fare worse on cognitive tests that measured their thinking speed and shortterm memory, raising the possibility that these two medical conditions were driving mental decline.

Reacting to the development, a Professor of Neurology and Cognitive Neuroscience at the Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences at Oxford University, Masud Husain said, “Remarkably, the findings show that it is possible to detect the negative effect of cardiovascular risk factors, such as raised blood pressure and diabetes, on cognitive function and brain structure in otherwise healthy people.”

“The major implication is that these risk factors don’t just have an influence on what happens later in life – the risk of developing dementia – they also have an impact on the brain and current levels of cognitive function in mid-life.” Husain said the study found that for people on treatment, systolic blood pressure above 140mm, measured when the heart is contracting, was associated with lower cognitive performance.

“For blood pressure, every millimetre of pressure in your arteries counts, even in people who aren’t on any treatment. The higher the pressure, the worse it is.”

The volunteers’ shortterm memory was tested with an online pair-matching game, while their mental processing speed was recorded by measuring reaction times. Both were performed on the same day as the brain scans.

The researchers said the link was strongest in people aged 44 to 69 years, but had less of an impact in the over-70s.

The effects on cognitive performance are small, with mental processing slowing down by fractions of a second, but given that it takes only a millisecond for information to cross a synapse in the brain, even small declines can affect cognitive function.

