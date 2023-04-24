High Chief Obodoagwu Impacts Humanity During Father’s Burial

Burials are usually solemn events. The obsequies of a loved one bring to us grief for the one we have lost and memories of the departed that feel us with sadness. However, there is a saying that states, “Death leaves a heartache no one can heal but love leaves a memory no one can steal.” Can we use moments of great sorrow to show unquantifiable love?

High Chief Obodoagwu answered this question affirmatively as he used the funeral rites of his father to touch the lives of the needy and impact positively on the society. The Ihiala, Anambra State-born business mogul popularly known as Ezeudo Gburugburu observed the burial rites of his father, Eugene Chukwueloka Obodoagwu, fondly known as Uwambgede, from the 11th to the 13th of April 2023 with a series of events that brought Akwa Village and the entire Ihiala Community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State to a standstill.

The first day featured a series of events that demonstrated High Chief Obodoagwu’s immense humanitarian disposition. He gave scholarship up to university level to ten students of Abbot Girl’s Secondary School Ihiala. This was followed by the presentation of a fully-furnished exquisite bungalow worth tens of millions of naira to a widow, Georgina Fidelis, and the sponsorship of football contest that was played by the elderly with one side representing Barcelona FC of Spain and the other side representing Manchester United FC of England. The late Pa Eugene Obodoagwu was an ardent fan of Barcelona FC.

The humanitarian efforts were coordinated through Light Givers Humanitarian Foundation, a charity organisation founded by High Chief Obodoagwu in 2019, which he wholly finances. The foundation has sponsored a private execution of community projects, offered free scholarships to many indigent persons from primary to tertiary level education, provided shelter for many homeless families and sponsored free health care projects. It strives to promote love, save lives, improve global health, groom and mentor youths, and collaborate with other civil society and human rights organizations to alleviate poverty, health challenges, support education, improve living conditions of individuals and promote community development. The foundation with some partners has pledged to embrace and enhance humanity in diverse ways by consistent donations to philanthropy.

The series of activities of Day One was rounded off with a Christian wake at Ezeudo Gburugburu’s expansive mansion, which was led by The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Renewal Ministries. It featured music presentation by some gospel artistes including Esther Nweje.

The second day saw the body of Pa Obodoagwu depart Our Lady of Lourdes Mortuary Ihiala for lying in state at his residence. An ensuing funeral service was followed by internment. In his funeral oration, High Chief Obodoagwu lamented the loss of a man he described as a friend with whom he joked a lot and described his father as someone he looked up to when he had challenges in life for encouragement and direction.

Dignitaries from all works of life and all parts of the country were present to commiserate with High Chief Obodoagwu and pay their final respects to his departed father. The guests were thrilled with several exhilarating cultural displays and performances from artistes such as Gozie Okeke. Fast-rising Afrobeat artiste, Spenta, sang a special rendition, which he composed specifically for Pa Obodoagwu.

High Chief Obodoagwu is the Chairman and CEO of AkwaAmaka Group, a business conglomerate which includes AkwaAmaka Production Limited (media, music and film). The film arm of his media conglomerate has seen to the production of several movies and skits and the engagement of several actors and actresses. As expected, Nollywood was fully represented at the event with the likes of Victor Osuagwu and Harry B entertaining the guests with comedy and songs. Comedian Nnatuu was in his best with rib-cracking jokes.

The third day and final episode was a memorial for High Chief Obodoagwu’s late mother, Ubadibaragbo Fidelia Obodoagwu. She had died when the bereaved business guru was just 11 years old.

Her remembrance commenced with a presentation of 15 cows to the people of her community by High Chief Obodoagwu and was followed by another round of music and comedy by renowned artistes and comedians.

Pa Eugene Obodoagwu was a man of great character and integrity who lived his life with purpose and passion, always striving to make a positive impact on those around him. He passed on in October 2022 after a brief illness at the age of 65.