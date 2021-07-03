HIGH COMMISSIONER: LINKING KENYA WITH KANU’S EXTRADITION INTENDED TO CAUSE FRICTION

…challenges anyone with information about Kenya’s involvement to present it

The Government of Kenya, yesterday, formally exonerated itself from the alleged interception and repatriation of the leader of the Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by agents of the Nigerian Government. Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, who briefed journalists on the issue in Abuja, said that the allegations linking Kanu saga with Kenya were fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to create antagonism between Kenya and Nigeria.

This was just as the people of Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku community in Abia State, the hometown of Kanu expressed sadness and dissatisfaction with the process of his re-arrest and extradition by the Federal Government. Machage stated that the Government of Kenya was not happy with the attempt by “ persons to drag the name of Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta into the matter.”

“I want to address this allegation by denying that Kenya was involved in the alleged arrest in Kenya and extradition to Nigeria of Mr. Kanu. To us, therefore, these allegations are fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain section of the Nigerian people. “I want to challenge anyone with facts relating to this alleged arrest in Kenya to present those facts.

These include when, where, how and who was particularly involved in the alleged arrest. “We are also disturbed, dismayed and astonished by the unfortunate statement on this alleged arrest in Kenya which was carried in today’s edition of a national newspaper.

The Government of Kenya is particularly appalled by the spurious, derogatory and libelous mention of the name of our dear President on this matter as has been reported in the newspaper. “I, as the High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, wish to categorically emphasize that our two countries, Kenya and Nigeria, have and continue to enjoy cordial diplomatic relations with both the Federal Government of Nigeria and its great accommodating and amiable citizens,” Machage said. The Kenyan envoy said that Kenya and Nigeria had a historical bond of friendship, which both countries must endeavour to maintain.

He said that he would continue to work towards cementing the diplomatic relations between Kenya and Nigeria with a view to ensuring mutually beneficial relations between both countries. Speaking on the re-arrest and extradition of Kanu, the immediate past President General of Isiama Afaraukwu Ibekwe Development Union, Chief Ikechukwu Ndubueze, said the community was not happy because due process of extradition was not followed.

He said the law is clear on the legal process of extradition, but that the Federal Government executed it without following the process. According to him, “the mood is that we are not happy. Up till now they have not said how and where he was arrested. They said Kenya, but the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has said it did not happen in his country. They said Ethiopia, Brazil, Czech Republic and UK but none is believable.”

He said the community would convoke a general meeting on Saturday, where it would make its official position known on the matter. However, a visit to Afaraukwu Ibeku revealed that social and economic activities were going on normally in the community. Many people had expected that the people of the community would evidently share in the current travails of Prince Nnamdi Kanu, who traditionally, as the first son, should replace his father after his demise as the king of the town.

An indigene of Isiama Afara area of the community, who preferred not to be named, who said he worked as a teacher, told Saturday Telegraph that there was no unusual development in the community since the news of Kanu’s re-arrest broke. “Life has been going on normally, socially and economically,” he said.

Also, Ikechukwu Nnadi, a civil servant said that there had been no unusual incident since the news of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu extradition broke in the community. It will be recalled that since Nnamdi Kanu escaped from Nigeria in 2017, Afaraukwu community has not been the same. The invasion of Kanu’s home by men of the Nigerian Army under “Operation Python Dance,” culminated in the disappearance of Kanu’s parents, who later returned but both died and were buried together last year. Since then the community has been without a traditional ruler.

Like this: Like Loading...