High Cost of Nomination Forms: APC risks ‘no candidates’ in PDP-controlled states

Strong feelers from the camps of notable aspirants for elective positions in the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election indicate that there is a growing discontentment and disaffection as regards the exorbitant amount allegedly being circulated as the fixed amount for nomination form fees by the leadership of the party (APC).

New Telegraph checks revealedyesterdaythatsome aspirants, who are yet to obtain the nomination forms are already at ‘crossroads’ given the high cost attached to the purchase of the forms.

Though most aspirants, who confided in this newspaper alleged that the party maybe heading to a situation where they might likely not have candidates for some positions, which invariably poses high risk for the party in terms of not fielding candidates in some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – controlled states.

The height of the argument, according to them, is thatthe party isunperturbed and is also considering an increment in the current fees being circulated currently.

New Telegraph learnt from unconfirmed sources that some of the nomination formsfeeswhichhadbeenin circulation prior to the latest development revealed that aspirants aspiring for state Assembly ranged from N2 million, House of Representatives N5 million, Senate N10 million and Governorship N30 million.

However, there was a new twist to the nomination form fees being circulated currently as it was learnt that the party’s hierarchy had already drawn a proposal for a further increase in the fees for the respective positions by aspirants.

Other proposed new fees awaiting the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) ratification, which New Telegraph exclusively gathered include state’s Assembly N5 million, House of Representatives N10 million, Senate N20 million, Governorship N50 million and Presidential N100 million.

It was also learnt that the development is giving most of the aspirants’ sleepless nights and concern in the build up to the 2023 elections.

The development, however, followed the recent pronouncement by the APC national leadership, which granted a financial waiver to all female aspirants on its platform, which is aimed at showcasing its commitment to gender mainstreaming. Speaking to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity, an aspirant from the North Central geo-political zone lamented the high cost of nomination fees for some of the elective positions by the party’s hierarchy.

The aspirant said: “We tried to confirm if the nomination fees in circulation are true because we felt the fees are too high. Surprisingly, we are now getting fresh feelings that in spite of the anxiety this has generated, the national leadership is already proposing an increase.”

Another aspirant, who also spoke in the same vein, argued that the whole issue appears suspicious and embarrassing as the matter has further complicated the party’s chances of repeating the 2019 feat.

The source said: “We don’t know the basis for that proposal because even with the current ones in circulation, people are already feeling terribly bad that the leadership is contemplating a more than 100 per cent increment. “A few of us have already booked an appointment with the National Chairman to tell him that there is a looming danger.

“The party might not field candidates in all the PDP states because of the exorbitant nomination fees because the question is: what is the essence of the risk of paying such cost for nomination fees.

There is no point, so many aspirants are already calming down not to even contemplate.” Recall that in 2019, the APC’s forms for presidential aspirants were more expensive compared to the PDP by a wide margin.

Meanwhile, the APC in the landmark decision to grant waivers to female aspirants had put an end to the frustration often faced by female aspirants, most of whom found it difficult to cough out the required 50 per centof nominationsfeespaid by their male counterparts.

Justifying this, the party’s National Woman Leader, Dr Beta Edu, said in Abuja, that the decision was approved by the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC).

