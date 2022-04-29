High cost of nomination forms’ll limit political space –Ezugwu

Chief Willy Ezugwu is Secretary-General of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and National Coordinator of South East Revival Group (SERG). In this interview, he speaks on the cost of nomination forms as announced by the leading political parties and the quest by the people of the South East to produce the next president. FELIX NWANERI reports

What is your take on the high cost of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of the leading political parties for the various elective positions in the forthcoming general election?

Nigeria will be the loser if the trend is not checked as good governance will be far in coming. It will lead to money bags and corrupt politicians sustaining their dominance in the country’s political space. How can a young graduate with capacity for quality leadership, who have been working, even in the last ten years, on a salary of N150, 000 be able to purchase a nomination form for a House of Representatives seat at the cost of N7 million as pegged by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) or N2. 5 million as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) pegged its own or that of the All Progressives APC’s N10 million? To purchase forms for presidential aspiration is out of the question as no youth can afford it, except young aspirants from rich homes or who have made money from elsewhere, not from paid employment.

So, I consider this development as a deliberate design by political parties to exclude the best of Nigerians from participating in the electoral process. I have watched with dismay as aspirants are either protesting the high cost of the forms or are making appeals for a discounted cost of expression of interest and nomination forms. I, therefore, call on all political parties with exorbitant expression of interest and nomination forms to cut down the costs for young candidates to encourage youth participation in politics or at best issue free forms to young aspirants under 40 years of age.

But some of the parties gave concession to female aspirants…

While some political parties have announced free forms for female aspirants, the prevailing high cost of forms is unacceptable and should be revisited by political parties that are concerned to ensure equity in pursuit of good governance and to encourage the deepening of democracy in Nigeria through popular participation.

The quest by the people of the South-East for the two leading political parties, APC and PDP, to zone their respective tickets for the presidential election to them seems to be gaining the support of political leaders from other parts of the country. Do you see this becoming a reality?

For Nigeria to overcome her numerous economic woes and the ongoing security challenges, the 2023 presidential candidates of all the political parties in the country should be Igbos. Against this backdrop, I am calling for a consensus Igbo presidential candidate for the South East region. I understand that the preference of certain political interest is a President of South East extraction but the Igbos are one people, no matter where they are found, including the South-South and the Middle Belt regions.

But some people are insisting on a president of South-East extraction and not that Igbo extraction because there are Igbos in other geo-political zones, particularly the South-South…

Ndigbo are nationalists by nature but we must also not forget that ancient Igbo slogan ‘Onye aghala nwanne ya’ (Be your brother’s keeper) which is the true Igbo spirit. So, it is time for Ndigbo to unite irrespective of their current geographical location in the spirit of one brotherhood by which they are known for. The heartbeat of most Nigerians ahead of 2023 presidential election is to come out of it a more united country and bring to an end the decades of marginalisation and abandonment of the South-East region. So, I call on all Igbo sons and daughters to come together in each of the existing political parties to produce a consensus presidential candidate ahead of their party primaries.

Can you give us an insight into who is likely to be the preferred candidate of the South-East if the major parties decide to look the zone?

That will be hasty; we can’t jump the gun. But I must tell you that we lots of eminently qualified to become president of Nigeria. They include Orji Uzor Kalu and Peter Obi as well as Anyim Pius Anyim. There are still others from the South- East who have declared and some others are yet to declare and they are also eminently qualified to lead Nigeria. I have said it before now that if Nigeria is serious, we should elect a south easterner as president in 2023. The South-East has the key to transform Nigeria. We came out of the civil war stronger and the ingenuity of the South-East person is what Nigeria needs in this troubling time of insecurity and poverty.

What is likely to be implication of denying Ndigbo the opportunity of producing the next president?

The cost of rejecting rotational presidency in the country will be grave as it will end up destabilising the country owing to the imminent ethnic minority domination and the crisis it is capable of brewing in the nearest future. Political watchers can see that even the ruling APC that has never believed in zoning has started to implement power rotation within its political equity system. Therefore, the PDP and other political parties that have adopted and clearly implemented zoning arrangements at their respective conventions but want to jettison power rotation at their presidential primary election because it is the turn of the South-East are the real haters of Nigeria’s unity. No country can survive in an atmo-sphere of perceived or real injustices and palpable fear of ethnic domination. For me, a president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction with a vice president of North-East extraction will lay a solid foundation for true inter-ethnic healing in the country. But I am afraid that the ongoing attempts to change the goal posts in the middle of the game won’t be in the best interest of security of lives and property, national prosperity and even development of the country in the long run. We all can hear and must not ignore the salient voices of reason from the East, West, North and South, calling for equity and for a president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction in 2023 as panacea for a truly Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Crisis is brewing in some states of the South-East over zoning of the governorship. What is your take on what is particularly playing out in Abia State?

What the Abia State chapter of the PDP is highly condemnable because one wonders how two senatorial districts will produce the next governor of Abia State. The question is: If past zoning arrangements were never lumped up, why now? My position is that since it is unarguable that Abia South and Abia Central have taken their turns to produce a governor of the state, equity demands that Abia North should be allowed to take their turn in 2023. Zoning the governorship seat to two, out of three senatorial districts, is ill-thought as it is illogical. If for any reason the zoning arrangement is to be changed, it should justly be after the turn of Abia North. I hereby call all opposition parties in Abia State to take advantage of the current abnormal zoning by the PDP to capture the state by towing the path of equity and ensuring that all the senatorial districts have a sense of belonging. Our democracy can only blossom in an atmosphere of justice and fair play as no state, or country can evenly develop in the face of injustice, whether perceived or real.

Some people, who claimed to be members of the CNPP, recently used the acronym of your group to endorse the purported presidential ambition of former President Goodluck Jonathan. What is the position of the group on that?

The use of CNPP’s acronym to endorse former President Goodluck Jonathan was carried out by shallow-minded individuals, who deliberately want to deceive the general public. The CNPP as the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the country has not endorsed any candidate ahead of the 2023 general election. As a matter of clarification, CNPP does not endorse any candidate as the membership of the conference cuts across all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria. So, I urge Nigerians and the international community to note that the CNPP did not at any time endorse any candidate.

