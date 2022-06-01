News

High costs, poor flight numbers stall 24-hr operations at airports -FAAN MD

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Musa Yadudu said the possibility of having 24-hour operations in all the airports across the country was not feasible because of the enormous costs to keep them operational when just one or two flights operate to the aerodromes.

Yadudu, who spoke to the media in Lagos Wednesday, said nobody or airport authority would keep an aerodrome functional when there is no commensurate profit to be made from the venture.

He cited an instance where an airline wrote to the authority to operate 24 hours to Yola, stressing that after getting the letter, the authority wrote back to the carrier to give an assurance that it would mobilize equipment, personnel, and resources to the facility to aid seamless operations for the airline only for the carrier not to pursue the interest any longer.

His words: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wants all airports to operate 24-hours. We are service providers and we would like to make money as every service provider does. Someone has to pay for the 24-hour service. Nobody keeps the airport open 24 hours for an airport that is not busy and has just one, two, or three airlines going to the place.”

He noted that even in Europe and other developed places, so many airports still operate sunrise to sunset airport operations. An airline once wrote to FAAN that it wanted to operate at Yola airport. We looked at it and said we were not going to deny them the service. Having to run a 24-hour operation is good but it takes a lot of effort and it costs so much.

“We asked the airline for the feasibility study of running the service for at least six months. We do not want a situation where we start and less than two weeks you stop. We waited for the airline and we never saw the airline again. A lot goes into it like a fueller. We don’t open airports for 24 hours anyhow,” he added.

A former spokesman for liquidated Nigeria Airways, Mr. Chris Azu Aligbe recently said the country’s airports are closed by 6:00 pm, adding that an airline would have to induce the service providers to run into the night.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CEHRD commends ASLO for honouring its leader, Zabbey

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CERD) has commended the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanoloy (ASLO) for its efforts in advancing aquatic science for societal benefits and also for honouring one of their own, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, a foremost national human and environmental rights activist and the leader of CEHRD. […]
News

Ukraine Conflict: US, EU set to impose more sanctions on Russia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Western leaders are set announce a further set of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, the US has said. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the measures will target Russian financial and state-owned bodies, as well as some officials and oligarchs, reports the BBC. Ms Psaki said the move will “hold accountable the Russian […]
News

No planned action in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Although there were plans of purported grand protests across Nigeria on June 12, the Democracy Day, the situation in Kwara state as at the time of filing this report did not suggest anything in that direction, and there has been no feeler to that effect. However, the Kwara State Police Command is not leaving anything […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica