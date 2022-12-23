News

High Court stops Magistrate Court from proceeding in fresh criminal suit against Ugochinyere

An Abuja High Court has ordered a Magistrate Court, also in Abuja to stay proceeding in a fresh suit filed by a Personal Assistant to Imo State Governor on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri against opposition spokes person, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere. Ugochinyere had earlier revealed an alleged compromise of voter register states including Imo State by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). However, Nwaneri approached the Magistrate Court via a criminal summinf seeking for the arrest of Ugochinyere. In contesting this, Ugochinyere equally approached an Abuja High Court.

 

